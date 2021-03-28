Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $4,814,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $19,825,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,457,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,624. Aon plc has a one year low of $151.04 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

