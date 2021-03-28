Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

