Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.17 ($59.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

