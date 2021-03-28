Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

