Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 506.0% in March

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 506.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LBRMF stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 107,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

