Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on April 26th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$37.67 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

