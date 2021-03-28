LABS Group (LABS) Trading 135.4% Higher This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 135.4% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $73.75 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.