Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 145,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSEA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

