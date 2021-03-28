Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.01. Lazard posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 26.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 476,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,648. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

