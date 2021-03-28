Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 515,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 28,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,336. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

