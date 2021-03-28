Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 66,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,266. Legrand has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Get Legrand alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGRDY. BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.