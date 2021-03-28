Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $105.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

