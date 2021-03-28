Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 637,652 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

