Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

