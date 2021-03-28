Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.30 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

