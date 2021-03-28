LMR Partners LLP Takes $369,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

