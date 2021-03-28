LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $517.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.15 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

