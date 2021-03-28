LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $129.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

