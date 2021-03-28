Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

