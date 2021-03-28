L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.

OTCMKTS LCCTF opened at $3.09 on Friday. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

