Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.85

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 83235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

