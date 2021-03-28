Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of LITE opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

