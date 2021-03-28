Lunes Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $10,134.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lunes Profile

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

