M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.20

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 17595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.