MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.04 and last traded at $57.87. 18,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 606,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 364,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

