MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.02% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNSB opened at $20.74 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

