Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.71 ($2.05).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

EMG traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 162.45 ($2.12). 1,553,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.58. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

