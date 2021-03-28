Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

