Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 141.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 14.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen stock opened at $252.86 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.