Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $371.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.16 and a twelve month high of $372.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

