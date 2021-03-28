Mariner LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $223.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.98 and a 1 year high of $225.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average is $205.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

