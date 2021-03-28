Mariner LLC Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,699 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

