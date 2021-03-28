Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

