MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $12.38 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 529,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

