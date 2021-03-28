MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $2.09 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.