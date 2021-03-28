Martin Horgan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Centamin plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.43 ($2.23).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

