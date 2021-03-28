Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Short Interest Update

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS MATN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Mateon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

