Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 6%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 22,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 591,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -405.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

