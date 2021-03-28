Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 6%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 22,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 591,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -405.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

