Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is scheduled to post its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.22.

MTNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

