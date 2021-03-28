Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MMX stock opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

