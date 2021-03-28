Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 132.88% from the company’s current price.

BIOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.