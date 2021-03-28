Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

