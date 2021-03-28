Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

