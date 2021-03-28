McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.15

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.15 and last traded at $194.12, with a volume of 28870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

