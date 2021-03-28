MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MCP Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0083.

Dividend History for MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT)

Comments


