Medical Facilities Co. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

