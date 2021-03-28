Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medifast by 205.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Medifast by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

