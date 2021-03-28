Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 328.6% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDIBY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.22. 7,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

