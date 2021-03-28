Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 328.6% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDIBY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.22. 7,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

