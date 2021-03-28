MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

