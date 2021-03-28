MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

