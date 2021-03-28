Merculet Price Up 33.4% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $199,773.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,313,914,796 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

